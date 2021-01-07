654 new COVID cases in Delhi, 16 more die

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities linked to the disease on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,625, they said.

The 654 new cases came out the 74,650 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,623 RT-PCR tests and 35,027 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 4,481 from 4,562 the previous day, it said.

Delhi had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had tweeted on Saturday that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. The city reported 803 cases on December 21; while it registered 939 new infections on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, the national capital recorded 1,063 cases, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. A total of 757 cases were reported on December 27 while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, it registered 574 cases, while it reported 585 new infections on January 1; 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3 and 384 on January 4. The Wednesday's bulletin said the number of cases has climbed to 6,28,352 in Delhi. Out of the total 14,076 beds in COVID hospitals, 12,371 are vacant, it said.

According to the bulletin, 144 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The Delhi government significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 4.77 lakh while the total number of COVID-19 tests stood at over 90.8 lakh. The bulletin said that 6,13,246 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 3,202 on Wednesday from 3,400 the previous day, authorities said. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 2,067 on Wednesday from 2,426 the previous day.