Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Westwood, McDowell back petition to resume recreational golf

Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell have called for recreational golf to resume in England amid a national COVID-19 lockdown by backing an online petition that has received nearly 100,000 signatures. Englishman Westwood, who was crowned Europe's number one golfer for the third time in his career last month, tweeted a link to the petition on Tuesday which has received 95,437 signatures. "I think this is something worth supporting in the UK.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:12 IST
Golf-Westwood, McDowell back petition to resume recreational golf

Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell have called for recreational golf to resume in England amid a national COVID-19 lockdown by backing an online petition that has received nearly 100,000 signatures. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on Monday due to surging infections caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus.

As a result, golf clubs, indoor and outdoor facilities and driving ranges were required to close, prompting England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson to say the government had missed the opportunity to look after amateur players. Englishman Westwood, who was crowned Europe's number one golfer for the third time in his career last month, tweeted a link to the petition on Tuesday which has received 95,437 signatures.

"I think this is something worth supporting in the UK. With correct safety measures, golf is a sport which can easily function in these tough times. Great for exercise and general well-being," world number 83 McDowell said on Twitter in response. Tomlinson said in a statement the government had to consider golf as part of the solution and not a part of the problem. It was similar to other open-air recreations that are free of government restrictions, he said.

"If you reopened courses to allow the community of 2 million golfers in England to have that as a safe option for exercise ... that could be a huge positive in the fight against the physical and mental health issues posed by lockdown," Tomlinson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...

WRAPUP 10-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...

Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021