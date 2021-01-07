Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 379 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 2,88,789

As many as 379 new Covid-19 cases, 305 discharges, and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:33 IST
Telangana reports 379 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 2,88,789
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 379 new Covid-19 cases, 305 discharges, and three deaths were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. With this, the tally for confirmed cases in the state reached 2,88,789 including 5,053 active coronavirus cases.

So far, 2,82,177 patients have been discharged after treatment, and 1,559 deaths have been reported due to the deadly virus here till Wednesday. The state's recovery rate stands at 97.71 per cent while the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.53 per cent.

Out of the total of 2,88,789 cases, 2,02,152 are asymptomatic while 86,637 are symptomatic. A total of 41,246 samples were tested on January 6 and 2,776 patients were kept under home/institutional isolation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"The Davos of Harvard": A Group of Students Organizes One of the Largest Virtual Conferences with World Leaders

Numerous Fortune 500 business executives, former heads of state, celebrities, billionaires, and the Director General of the World Health Organization will descend onto Harvard University virtually for the HPAIR conference on January 15th ...

Gut microbe may promote breast cancers

A microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers, according to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel...

Deadly car bomb attacks ‘tragic reminder’ of price civilians pay in Syria

The first blast occurred in Ras al-Ain, when a car bomb exploded in a market area on the main road, killing two children and injuring their mother and several others. At least three shops were also damaged.The second incident took place nea...

Australia urges China to give access to WHO coronavirus experts 'without delay'

China should give access to World Health Organization WHO officials investigating the origins of COVID-19 without delay, Australias Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.Earlier this week, the head of the WHO said he was very disap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021