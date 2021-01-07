Czech Republic reports 17,668 cases of coronavirus, highest daily tally

Czech Republic reports 17,668 cases of coronavirus, highest daily tallyReuters | Prague | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:45 IST
The Czech Republic on Thursday reported 17,668 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours in its highest daily tally, Health Ministry data showed.
Deaths in the country of 10.7 million, one of Europe's worst-hit, rose by 185 to 12,621 including revisions for previous days.
