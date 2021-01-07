Japan PM Suga announces state of emergency for Tokyo area until Feb. 7

Japan PM Suga announces state of emergency for Tokyo area until Feb. 7Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:14 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.
The emergency state would take effect on Friday and run through Feb. 7, he said at the start of a government task force meeting on COVID-19 countermeasures.
