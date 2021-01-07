FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the biggest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than five months as Heibei province authorities imposed stricter curbs, while Japan moved ahead with plans to impose a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures.

EUROPE * Some doctors' practices in England will be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University from Thursday.

* Russia's official number of coronavirus deaths passed the 60,000 mark. * The Czech Republic on Thursday reported 17,668 new cases over the past 24 hours - its highest daily tally, health ministry data showed.

* First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to postpone the Scottish election after British PM Boris Johnson said votes in England are under review, the Telegraph reported late Wednesday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia is on course to begin administering the first COVID-19 vaccines in February, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. * Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a vaccine is permissible under Islam before the country is due to start inoculations. Indonesia reported a daily record of 9,321 new infections on Thursday.

* Japan on Thursday postponed upcoming exhibitions of the Tokyo Olympics torch around the capital city. AMERICAS

* Mexico saw one of the biggest daily rises in cases and deaths, while health authorities said a doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine remained hospitalised. * Brazil is ready to begin vaccinating its population this month, and the country has secured a total of 354 million vaccine doses for 2021.

* Canada's Quebec province will impose a curfew starting on Saturday and extend an existing lockdown through Feb. 8, while the country will start inoculating its federal prison inmates from Friday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa set out plans to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of its population, in a bid to achieve herd immunity, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first time. * Tunisia recorded 2,820 new confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a record since the start of the pandemic.

* Morocco's health ministry approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc is on track to deliver between 600 million and 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said. * German biotech firm CureVac has agreed an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to help it seek regulatory approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and distribute doses, the two companies said.

* European countries rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be flexible on the time between the first and second doses, the World Health Organization's director for the region said. * Abu Dhabi has started Phase III clinical trials of Russia's experimental vaccine, known as Sputnik V, amid a surge in infections in the United Arab Emirates.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Bonds licked their wounds and stocks rose on Thursday as investors bet Democrat control of the U.S. Congress would enable President-elect Joe Biden to borrow and spend heavily, with a bruised dollar hovering near its lowest in almost three years.

* Spain's gross domestic product likely expanded in the fourth quarter of last year despite business restrictions imposed to curb the second wave of coronavirus contagion, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said. * Tunisia's tourism revenue plunged by 65% in 2020 compared with 2019, to around $746 million, as the impact of the pandemic dealt a severe blow to the economy.

