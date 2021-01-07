Bird flu scare in Karnataka as 6 crows found dead in district bordering Kerala; samples sent for testing

Left Menu
Necessary precautionary measures have been taken in all districts sharing borders with Kerala to prevent bird flu, he said, adding there was no need for any worry.Six crows have died in Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:46 IST
Amid the bird flu (H5N8) outbreak in Kerala, six crows have died in the border district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka and their samples had been sent for tests to ascertain the cause of death, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday. Necessary precautionary measures have been taken in all districts sharing borders with Kerala to prevent bird flu, he said, adding there was no need for any worry.

''Six crows have died in Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. Officials of the Health and Animal Husbandry department will get the test reports,'' Sudhakar told reporters here. He said health and veterinary sciences officials have been maintaining a strict vigil in the border districts including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

''Once we get the report based on it, we will discuss it with the union health ministry and come out with guidelines and necessary action... people need not worry but maintain caution,'' he said. The central health ministry has asked non-vegetarians to eat properly cooked meat, the Minister added.

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday had asked all districts to be on ''high alert'' and take preventive measures but said there were no cases of bird flu reported in the state so far. Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, prompting officials to cull over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chicken.

