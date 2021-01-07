Bharat Biotech complete enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin Phase-3 trials

Bharat Biotech complete enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin Phase-3 trialsPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:12 IST
Bharat Biotech has completedenrollment of 25,800 volunteers for the Phase-3 trials of itsCOVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Suchitra Ella, joint managingdirector, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Thursday.
In a message posted on the company's Twitter account,she thanked clinical trial sites, principal investigators andhealth workers for their support and trust in the ''public-private partnership'' vaccine discovery.
''My deep appreciation to all the volunteers forreposing and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Voluntarismin the phase-3 clinical trials of India's 1st fully indigenousCOVID-19 vaccine,'' she said referring to Covaxin.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) hasrecently given Emergency Use Authorisation for Covaxin.
The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin beganmid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteersacrossIndia.
The company had said it is the only Phase-3 efficacystudy for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest efficacy trial(Phase-3) ever conducted for any vaccine in India.PTI GDK SSPTI PTI
