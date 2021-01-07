J-K records 127 fresh COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,22,176 on Thursday with 127 fresh infections while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,903, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 106 were from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division, they said.
Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 47, followed by 44 in Udhampur district, the officials said.
Eight districts -- Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi -- did not report any fresh cases. Ten other districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.
The number of active cases dropped to 2,396 in the union territory. So far, 1,17,877 patients have recovered, the officials said.
