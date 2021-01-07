2nd dry run of COVID-19 vaccination in Puducherry on Friday

2nd dry run of COVID-19 vaccination in Puducherry on FridayPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:27 IST
Puducherry, Jan 7 (PTI): The second dry run of COVID-19vaccination would take place here on Friday by the Departmentof Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry.
The Union Health Ministry had a video conference withthe Health Department officials on Thursday and it wasapprised that second dry run of the vaccination would be heldin nine centres on January 8, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedisaid in a press release.
She said the Union Health Ministry through the videoconference reviewed the preparedness of the Puducherrygovernment on the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Ministry was told that the Union Territory was wellprepared in terms of cold storage, personnel andregistration.
The first round of dry run on the vaccination was heldlast week in nine centres as a mock drill to prepare thelogistics and preparatory works for implementation ofthe COVID-19 vaccination.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had said recently that around14,000 health workers and frontline staff would be coveredunder the vaccination programme once the vaccine is availablefrom the Centre.
