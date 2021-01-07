Left Menu
Development News Edition

British health minister defends decision to space COVID vaccine doses

Britain's move to delay the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will help save lives as more people will be able to get some initial protection, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, defending a policy shift questioned by some scientists.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:30 IST
British health minister defends decision to space COVID vaccine doses
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain's move to delay the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will help save lives as more people will be able to get some initial protection, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, defending a policy shift questioned by some scientists. The abrupt change of tack on Dec. 30 meant people who had been due to receive their second vaccine doses had their appointments cancelled in favour of scheduling more initial shots for others. Some scientists expressed doubts about the decision to alter proven dosing regimes.

Hancock defended the move, saying partial protection for more people would do more good than full protection for a select few. "The justification is really clear and straightforward, which is that it saves more lives, and ultimately, that is the public health justification," Hancock told lawmakers.

"The data show that there is a significant protection from both the Oxford and the Pfizer jabs after the first dose." In total, 1.1 million doses have been administered in England. Across the whole of the United Kingdom, 1.3 million doses have been deployed.

But only 19,981 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech were given to people in England between Dec. 29 - when the first people to be vaccinated received their boosters - and Jan. 3. The day after second vaccinations began, health officials said they would prioritise giving as many people as possible a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to offer some protection over the rollout of booster shots.

That means second shots will now be given up to 12 weeks after people receive their first shots. While AstraZeneca's shot was tested with different intervals between doses, Pfizer has said there is no data to demonstrate the efficacy of its first dose after 21 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that by giving at least some protection to more than 13 million people in priority groups over the next six weeks, it will be possible to consider easing strict lockdown measures from mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's Bogota to enter lockdown amid new strain concerns

Colombias capital will enter a strict quarantine until Tuesday due to rising coronavirus infection numbers and suspicions a new variant of the virus is circulating, Mayor of Bogota Claudia Lopez said on Thursday. Strict quarantines have alr...

English health chief says people will get COVID booster shots after guidance change

The head of Englands National Health Service reassured people that they would get their second COVID vaccinations after some appointments were cancelled in order to prioritise giving out more initial doses of the shot.People will get their ...

IAF chief undertakes 3-day visit to Eastern Air Command to review operational preparedness

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria completed his three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command on Thursday wherein he reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force IAF units deployed in various locations, according to an official ...

French authorities recommend delaying second vaccine shots -minister

French health authorities have recommended delaying the second doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs vaccine, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran told reporters that the second shot of the vaccine could be delayed to six weeks afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021