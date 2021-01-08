Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preserving workers' hearing health by improving earplug efficiency: Study

Researchers from the Ecole de technologie superieure (ETS University) and the Institut de recherche en sante et securite du travail (IRSST) analysed the varying structure of ear canals to find a correlation between their shapes and the effectiveness of three commonly-used models of earplugs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:05 IST
Preserving workers' hearing health by improving earplug efficiency: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers from the Ecole de technologie superieure (ETS University) and the Institut de recherche en sante et securite du travail (IRSST) analysed the varying structure of ear canals to find a correlation between their shapes and the effectiveness of three commonly-used models of earplugs. Noise exposure accounts for 22 per cent of worldwide work-related health problems. Excessive noise not only causes hearing loss and tinnitus, but also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. To provide protection, workers normally wear earplugs. However, commonly available earplugs are often uncomfortable, since they don't fit everyone's ears equally well.

How could we improve the comfort and effectiveness of these earplugs? What aspects of the ear canal must be taken into account? To answer these questions, a team of researchers analysed the commonly used earplugs. Each one is unique

Just like fingerprints, ear canals are unique. So, to find the best compromise between comfort and efficiency, you need to understand the relationship between the shapes of ear canals and of earplugs. Earplugs must not only fit properly inside the ear canal, but must also exert pressure against the walls of the canal in order to make a tight seal. However, if the plugs put too much pressure on the ear canal walls, they will cause the wearer pain.

The methodology To study these aspects, 3D models of volunteer workers' ear canals were created. These people wore three different types of earplugs. To obtain the geometry of their ear canals, a moulding material was injected to create canal moulds. These moulds were then scanned by measurement software to establish the geometric characteristics of the ear canal, such as the width at various locations and the overall length.

The noise attenuation of the three models of earplugs was then measured for each volunteer. Two miniature microphones were installed in and around the plugs to measure the noise outside and inside the ear plug. A statistical analysis as well as algorithms based on artificial intelligence helped categorise the morphology of ear canals as a function of the degree of noise mitigation of each earplug. Concrete applications

The results of the study show that the area of the ear canal called the "first elbow" is closely linked to noise attenuation by earplugs. Groups of similar structures created using artificial intelligence will allow researchers to develop a multitude of tools for manufacturers, who will then be able to produce a range of more comfortable ear plugs. This will allow prevention professionals to suggest models suited to each worker's ear canals. (ANI)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior IOC member says he's not sure Tokyo Games will happen

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee has said he cant be certain the postponed Tokyo Olympics will open in just over six months because of the surging pandemic in Japan and elsewhere.The comments by Canadian IOC member Ric...

Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed

The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijings initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, a court announced.Hu Huaibang was sentenc...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now PfizerBioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants, study saysPfizer Inc and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against the so-called N5...

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats were moving closer to a historic step on Friday as they weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that breached the U.S. Cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021