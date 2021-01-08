Left Menu
Development News Edition

London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the city were at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home. Khan warned that the number of hospital beds will run out in the next few weeks unless urgent action was taken to drastically stop the spread of the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:21 IST
London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the city were at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.

Khan warned that the number of hospital beds will run out in the next few weeks unless urgent action was taken to drastically stop the spread of the disease. "The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control," Khan said. "One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS (National Health Service) could be overwhelmed and more people will die."

The number of COVID-19 cases in London is now more than 1,000 per 100,000 people, and between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, the total number of hospital patients in the capital rose by 27%. In the last three days there were 477 deaths of patients who had tested positive for the virus. The number of people in hospital is 35% higher than during the peak of the pandemic on April, and there are concerns admissions will continue to rise.

"We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," Khan said. "Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices and I am today imploring them to please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave." A major incident is defined as being "beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security".

The last major incident in London was declared following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 when 72 people died in Britain’s worst blaze in a residential building since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHPC inks pact with IREDA for renewable energy projects

State-run NHPC on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IREDA for assistance in setting up renewable energy RE projects. The memorandum of understanding MoU was signed in the presence of ...

Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman included in SA squad for Pakistan Tests

Uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received maiden Test call-ups as South Africa named a 21-member squad for their upcoming Test series in Pakistan.South Africa are set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to p...

UK-India flights resume, chaos at Delhi airport as govt modifies quarantine rule belatedly

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Delhi airport on Friday as many passengers arriving from the UK vociferously complained against the national capital governments belated decision to make seven-day institutional quarantine compulsory for...

US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021