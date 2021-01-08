Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more UK returnees test positive for COVID-19; 5142 cases in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:13 IST
Three more UK returnees test positive for COVID-19; 5142 cases in Kerala

Three U.K returnees wereamong 5,142 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Fridayin Kerala, which also recorded 23 deaths, taking the totalinfection count to 8,01,075 and the toll to 3,257.

The state registered 5,325 recoveries, while active casesstood at 64,236, the government said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said three more returneesfrom the U.K. tested positive for the virus.

Fifty people who have so far returned to the state fromthat country had tested positive for COVID-19, among whom sixwere found to have the new mutated strain of the virusdetected there, she said.

In the last 24 hours, 59,569 samples were tested and thetest positivityrate was 8.63 per cent.

''Until now, 83,44,963 samples have been tested,'' she saidin a release.

The total cases stood at 8,01,075 and recoveries at7,33,384.

Ernakulam continued to top the districts in number ofcases with 708, followed by Thrissur 500 and Kozhikode 469 Kasaragod reported the lowest with 65 cases.

Out of those infected today, 67 are health workers, 88had come from outside the state, while 4,563 contracted thedisease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 424 are yet to be traced.

A total of 1,98,270 people are under observation in thestate out of which 11,166 are in isolation wards of varioushospitals,'' the minister said.

Nine regions were removed from the list of hotspots andthree added, taking the total number to 440.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure o...

YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study of Film City near Noida

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority YEIDA and property consultant CBRE South Asia on Friday entered into an agreement for feasibility study of the proposed Film City near Noida, officials said.The Film City, an ambitious ...

Pradhan asks JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods, ancillary clusters in India

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods and steel ancillary clusters in India.The minister gave the suggestions to industrialist Naveen Ji...

Crematorium tragedy: Muradnagar municipality’s woman executive officer denied bail

A Ghaziabad court on Friday denied bail to a woman executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality, arrested for her alleged corrupt role in tendering for building a waiting hall at the local crematorium that collapsed killing 24 mourners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021