Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reports daily record of 1,325 new COVID-19 deaths

England entered a new lockdown this week with a "stay at home" message, as health officials cited rising hospital admissions that threaten to overrun the National Health Service (NHS). London declared a major incident on Friday because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus racing "out of control" across the United Kingdom. This will reduce new infections, ease the pressure on the NHS and save lives."

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:54 IST
UK reports daily record of 1,325 new COVID-19 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported 1,325 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, its highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic, with another 68,053 additional cases.

The total eclipsed the previous record number of deaths reported on April 21, 2020, of 1,224. England entered a new lockdown this week with a "stay at home" message, as health officials cited rising hospital admissions that threaten to overrun the National Health Service (NHS).

London declared a major incident on Friday because its hospitals were at risk of being overwhelmed by a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus racing "out of control" across the United Kingdom. "Each life lost to this virus is a tragedy, but sadly we can expect the death toll to continue to rise until we stop the spread," said Dr William Welfare, Director for the COVID-19 response at Public Health England.

"To protect our loved ones it is essential we all stay at home where possible. This will reduce new infections, ease the pressure on the NHS and save lives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark limits travel from all countries to try to check virus

Denmark will restrict travel from all countries from Jan. 9, and has advised against going abroad, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, in particular the more transmissible mutations first found in Britain and South Africa.The move...

Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday while announcing plans to restart developmental circuits in Canada an...

Liston Colaco's late goals power Hyderabad to win over NEUFC

Hyderabad FC piled further misery on NorthEast United, extending the Highlanders winless run to six games with a thumping 4-2 victory in the Indian Super League here on Friday.Hyderabad took the lead through goals from Aridane Santana 3 and...

FBI, Washington police to jointly investigate death of capitol police officer -Acting U.S. Attorney General

The FBI and Washingtons police department will jointly investigate the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained while defending the U.S. Capitol, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021