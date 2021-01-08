WHO: Tedros says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

WHO: Tedros says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yetReuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:10 IST
The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a "clear problem" that low and middle income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.
"Rich countries have the majority of the supply," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva, adding that he urged countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.
