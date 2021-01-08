Surat: 126 COVID-19 cases, 171 recoveries, no addition to toll

Surat district of Gujarat recorded126 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 171 peoplerecovered from the infection during this period, an officialsaid on Friday.

There were no deaths in the district during the periodand the toll continued to remain at 1,142, he added.

''The district's tally now stands at 50,252 cases. Ofthe new cases, Surat city accounted for 99. It also accountedfor 137 of the 171 people discharged,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)