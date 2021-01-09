Mexican health regulator approves Curevac vaccine for stage 3 trials -official

Mexican health regulator approves Curevac vaccine for stage 3 trials -officialReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-01-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 03:11 IST
Mexican health regulator Cofepris has approved Curevac, a vaccine against COVID-19 made in Germany, for stage 3 clinical trials, the country's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Friday on Twitter.
"Very good news," Ebrard added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
