Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hebei capital suspends subway as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 8, down from 53 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 14 of the 17 locally transmitted infections were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing which entered a "wartime mode" this week as it battles a new cluster of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 09:11 IST
Hebei capital suspends subway as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 8, down from 53 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 14 of the 17 locally transmitted infections were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing which entered a "wartime mode" this week as it battles a new cluster of coronavirus infections. Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital, announced on Saturday it would suspend service on its subway. Earlier this week, authorities banned people from leaving the city in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Shijiazhuang is launching mass testing across its population of 11 million. On Jan. 8, municipal authorities told residents they must stay home for at least seven days even after they complete a nucleic acid test. The commission also reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, down from 57 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but are not yet showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul condoles veteran Cong leader Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Madhavsinh Solanki and said he will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.Solanki, a fo...

Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Incs Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it may do the same. Google said th...

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Saturday, January 9NATIONAL PM, President, External Affairs Minister, Health Minister and Foreign Secretary, among others at day-long Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event Virus and vaccine updates Political briefingsN...

PM condoles ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki and said he was a formidable leader who played a key role in the states politics for decades.Solanki, a veteran Congress leader wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021