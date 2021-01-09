Turkey reports 9,537 new coronavirus cases, 181 deaths- health ministry data

Turkey reported 9,537 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 2,317,118.

It reported 181 fatalities due to COVID-19 over the same period, raising the total death toll to 22,631.

Turkey has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The curfews have led to a decline in daily infection numbers.

