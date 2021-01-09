675 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, five deaths

Gujarat reported 675 newcoronavirus positive cases on Saturday, increasing the tallyof cases in the state to 2,51,273, state health departmentsaid.

With five deaths, the COVID-19 fatality count in thestate rose to 4,340, it said.

As many as 851 patients were discharged, taking thetotal of recovered persons in the state to 2,38,965, thedepartment said in its release.

With this, the state's recovery rate went up to95.10 per cent.

As many as 47,506 tests were conducted for the viruson Saturday, increasing the total number of samples tested sofar to 1,01,01,064.

There are now 7,968 active cases in the state, out ofwhich 59 patients are in critical condition,said thedepartment.

Ahmedabad recorded 129 new cases, the highest in thestate, followed by Surat with 123, vadodara 121 and Rajkotwith 90 cases.

Among other districts, Junagadh reported 22 new cases,Jamnagar 20, Mehsana 17, Kutch 16, Gandhinagar 14, Gir Somnath13, Dahod and Kheda 12 each and Panchmahal 10.

Out of five deaths, Ahmedabad reported two and Surat,Vadodara and Rajkot one each.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra andNagar Haveli,the number of recovered cases rose to 3,345 withone more patient getting discharged, while the total number ofCOVID-19 cases remained the same at 3,352.

There are five active cases in the UT, which has sofar reported two deaths, officials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,51,273, new cases 675, death toll 4,340, active cases7,968, and people tested so far 1,01,01,064.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)