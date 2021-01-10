Gujarat sees 671 new COVID-19 cases, 806 recoveries

Gujarat on Sunday reported671 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total countof infections to 2,51,944, state health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the viraldisease, including two in Ahmedabad, the cumulative toll roseto 4,344, it said.

A total of 806 patients were discharged during theday, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,39,771,the department said in a release.

With this, the COVID-19 case recovery rate in Gujaratstands at 95.17 per cent, while the number of active cases is7,829.

The health department did not provide the number oftests conducted for the virus in Gujarat on Sunday.

On Saturday, 47,506 tests were conducted for thevirus, which had increased the total number of samples testedin Gujarat to 1,01,01,064.

On Sunday, Surat overtook Ahmedabad in terms of thenumber of new cases in a day with the addition of 129 newinfections, while Ahmedabad reported 126 cases. Vadodararecorded 117 cases, the department said.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 82 new cases,Kutch 20, Gandhinagar 15, Dahod and Jamnagar 14 each, Mehsana13, Junagadh and Sabarkantha 12 each, Bhavnagar andBanaskantha 11 each, etc.

A total 4,86,375 people remained quarantined indifferent parts of the state.

Out of the 55,000 beds available for treatment ofCOVID-19 patients, more than 90 per cent are lying vacant inGujarat, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,51,944, new cases 671, deaths 4,344, active cases7,829, and people tested so far 1,01,01,064.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and NagarHaveli, two patients recovered from COVID-19 while no new casewas reported during the day.

The overall number of recoveries in the UT stood at3,347 against 3,352 cases registered till date.

While the number of active cases in the UT is three,two persons have died so far, officials said.

