Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs protest over the mental, economic toll of coronavirus restrictions

Several thousand protesters in the Czech Republic, including former prime minister and president Vaclav Klaus, gathered in Prague's Old Town Square on Sunday to call on the government to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:07 IST
Czechs protest over the mental, economic toll of coronavirus restrictions
Representative image

Several thousand protesters in the Czech Republic, including former prime minister and president Vaclav Klaus, gathered in Prague's Old Town Square on Sunday to call on the government to lift coronavirus restrictions. Protesters said the closure of restaurants, hotels, other businesses and schools was taking an economic and mental toll. Many of those gathered were not wearing face masks and did not adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

"During pandemics in the past ill people were isolated," Klaus told the crowd police estimated at 2,500 to 3,000 people. "Now, for first time in the history, the healthy people are isolated. This is absurd." Scientists note that coronavirus can be transmitted by people who are infected but who do not show symptoms - a sizeable proportion of overall infections - which is why measures to stop the broad population from mingling have been widely implemented around the world since the start of the pandemic.

The Czech Republic has recorded 13,115 coronavirus deaths and 831,165 cases. Its rate of 12.7 deaths per million using the latest seven-day average ranks as the world's highest, according to the ourworldindata.org website supported by Oxford University. The government had relaxed restrictive measures ahead of Christmas and despite signs of a resurgence held off tightening them again amid public discontent.

But it raised curbs to the highest level again from Dec. 27, closing most shops, imposing a night curfew from 9 p.m. and barring public assembly of more than two people. "We are convinced that the constitution is damaged - freedom of movement, freedom of business, freedom of gathering is broken," the demonstration's organizer David Biksadsky said. "Many enterprises...are dying."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty.Fire dep...

15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.Circle Officer Mahendra Pal S...

Himachal: Congress, BJP claim victory in civic body polls

Both the Congress and the BJP claimed victory in the civic body polls, the voting for which was held in the state on Sunday.Though municipal and panchayat elections in the hill state are not held on party symbols, Himachal Pradesh Chief Min...

Fire: BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Bhandara district

The BJP has called for a bandhin Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to expressanguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at thedistrict hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021