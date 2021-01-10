Handball-Men's world championship in Egypt to be staged without fans present

Handball-Men's world championship in Egypt to be staged without fans presentReuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:42 IST
All matches of the World Men's Handball Championship will be played without a crowd in line with coronavirus precautions, host Egypt said on Sunday.
This comes as Egypt experiences a second wave of the pandemic. On Saturday Egypt reported 989 new infections, bringing the country's total up to 148,799.
Also Read: Deadly fire hits Egyptian hospital treating COVID patients- sources, media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt