Handball-Men's world championship in Egypt to be staged without fans present

All matches of the World Men's Handball Championship will be played without a crowd in line with coronavirus precautions, host Egypt said on Sunday.

This comes as Egypt experiences a second wave of the pandemic. On Saturday Egypt reported 989 new infections, bringing the country's total up to 148,799.

