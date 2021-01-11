China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 69 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan.10, up from 69 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 82 of the 85 local infections were reported in Hebei province. Another 18 cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

