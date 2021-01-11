Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

11:43 a.m.

China said on Monday that a group of experts from the WHO is due to arrive in the country on Thursday to probe the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body.

11:40 a.m.

The Indian cricket team is all set to leave for Brisbane on Tuesday after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's assurance to Cricket Australia ended the uncertainty over the fourth and final Test at the venue, which has reduced its crowd capacity to 50 per cent for the game.

11:35 a.m.

Days ahead of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, the city's first coronavirus patient urged people on Monday to get immunised without hesitation and listen to the scientific community, and not get swayed in by naysayers or those ''spreading misconception'' about it.

11:26 a.m.

Actor Preity Zinta on Monday said it was a stressful time for her when her family members, including her mother, brother, his wife, kids and uncle, had tested positive for COVID-19, three weeks ago.

Puducherry logs 22 new COVID-19 cases as UT's overall tally rises to 38,478.

11:01 a.m.

With the addition of 411 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict has reached 2,47,113, an official said on Monday.

10:47 a.m.

With 16,311 new coronavirus cases being reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,66,595, while the death toll reached 1,51,160 with 161 more fatalities, the lowest in the last seven-and-half-months.

10:41 a.m.

Telangana adds 224 new COVID-19 cases as one death pushes toll to 1,566.

10:37 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reported five more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload in the state to 16,772, a senior health official said on Monday.

10:10 a.m.

Mizoram on Monday reported a single COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 4,293, an official said.

9:43 a.m.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,960, a health department official said on Monday.

9:25 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,16,817 as 145 more people tested positive for theinfection, a health department official said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

