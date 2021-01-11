Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-India signs purchase order with Serum for AstraZenecavaccine - source

India's government has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute for doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Television channel CNBC-TV 18 said the order was for 11 million doses.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:06 IST
UPDATE 1-India signs purchase order with Serum for AstraZenecavaccine - source
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

India's government has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute for doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Television channel CNBC-TV 18 said the order was for 11 million doses. The government has also signed a purchase agreement with Indian firm Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Representatives for Serum, Bharat Biotech and India's health ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. India's drug regulator had earlier this month given emergency use approval for both vaccines.

The government aims to secure 600 million doses for India's vaccination drive that aims to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months. The immunization programme is expected to begin on Jan. 16. At nearly 10.5 million, India has the world's second highest number of novel coronavirus infections behind the United States, although the country's rate of increase in cases has been slowing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BioNTech aims for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech, partner of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer , said on Monday it aims to produce two billion doses of its vaccine this year.We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses ...

Oman to get its first crown prince in constitutional overhaul

Omans sultan announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work, state media said.A new basic law issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-S...

Labourer kills wife, then self in UP's Amethi

A labourer allegedly killed his 28-year-old wife over a dispute and then died by suicide after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi district, police said on Monday.Sangrampur Station House Officer SHO Prem Chand Singh said Mithil...

Qatar-Saudi Arabia direct flights resume amid Gulf detente

A Qatar Airways jetliner landed in Saudi Arabia on Monday, completing the first direct flight from Doha to Riyadh since the kingdoms boycott of the tiny, energy-rich state in 2017.The resumption of direct flights came after regional heavywe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021