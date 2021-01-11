Maharashtra: WCD minister inspects fire-hit Bhandara hospital

Maharashtra Women and ChildDevelopment Minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday visited theBhandara hospital where 10 infants died in a fire, anddirected officials to ensure proper care of the mothers andfamilies who lost their children in the tragedy.

Mothers of some of the deceased children are admittedin different public health centres in Bhandara.

Ten babies died after the fire broke out on Saturdayat the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storey districthospital in Bhandara.

On Monday, Thakur inspected the hospital and helddiscussions with district collector and health officials.

Thakur directed the officials to take both mental andphysical care of the mothers and the families who lost theirchildren in the blaze.

