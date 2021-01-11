Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Butantan to provide more efficacy data on Sinovac vaccine

Brazilian researchers will announce more efficacy data on Tuesday for the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac, an official said, after medical experts and regulators criticized what they called an incomplete disclosure last week. Jean Gorinchteyn, the Sao Paulo state health secretary, who oversees the biomedical center Butantan running trials of the vaccine in Brazil, said the new figures would be for "general efficacy" rather than the "secondary" data given last week.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:48 IST
Brazil's Butantan to provide more efficacy data on Sinovac vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian researchers will announce more efficacy data on Tuesday for the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac, an official said, after medical experts and regulators criticized what they called an incomplete disclosure last week.

Jean Gorinchteyn, the Sao Paulo state health secretary, who oversees the biomedical center Butantan running trials of the vaccine in Brazil, said the new figures would be for "general efficacy" rather than the "secondary" data given last week. On Thursday, researchers said the vaccine was shown to be 78% effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial against mild cases of COVID-19. But independent specialists called for more transparency on the findings from the Phase III trial of the Sinovac vaccine, known as CoronaVac.

Piecemeal disclosure of results from global CoronaVac studies have contributed to concerns that vaccines developed by Chinese producers are not subject to the same public scrutiny as U.S. and European alternatives. Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday that a filing from Butantan seeking emergency use authorization for CoronaVac lacked some relevant information for analysis of the study, such as the age, gender and comorbidities of volunteers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...

REUTERS NEXT-Weeks not months to revive Iran nuclear deal, IAEA chief says

World powers and Iran have weeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran began to enrich uranium at higher levels and Irans parliament threatened to curb the access of U.N. inspectors next month, the head of the global atomic watchdog ...

Iran reports 6,208 COVID-19 cases, 1,292,614 in total

Tehran Iran, January 11 ANIXinhua Irans health ministry reported 6,208 daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count of nationwide infections to 1,292,614. The pandemic has so far claimed 56,262 lives in Iran, up by 91 in the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021