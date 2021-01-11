Left Menu
429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,585, it said.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,04,104 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 509 in Jaipur, 296 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar.

Of the fresh cases, 76 each were recorded in Jaipur and Kota, 60 in Jodhpur, 26 in Nagaur, 20 in Pali, 18 in Bhilwara, 17 in Ajmer, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

