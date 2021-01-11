Left Menu
Development News Edition

18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,211

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:57 IST
18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,211

Noida (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,211, while the recovery rate reached 98.55 per cent, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 273 from 279 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 24 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 24,847, the fifth highest in the state.

The COVID-19 death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 while the mortality rate is 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate stood at 98.55 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands ninth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 10,864 from 11,134 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,74,312 and the death toll climbed to 8,504 on Monday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021