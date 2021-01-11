18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,211

Noida (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,211, while the recovery rate reached 98.55 per cent, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 273 from 279 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 24 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 24,847, the fifth highest in the state.

The COVID-19 death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 while the mortality rate is 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate stood at 98.55 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands ninth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 10,864 from 11,134 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,74,312 and the death toll climbed to 8,504 on Monday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)