Russia reports 22,934 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths

Russia reported 22,934 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 5,001 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,448,203.

Authorities said 531 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's official death toll to 62,804.

