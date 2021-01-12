Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia reports 22,934 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reports 22,934 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths

Russia reported 22,934 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 5,001 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,448,203.

Authorities said 531 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing Russia's official death toll to 62,804.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks take a breather, bonds under Biden pressure

Shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors paused to assess how much worse the COVID-19 pandemic could get while waiting for a new earnings season on Wall Street to inject fresh direction.U.S. bonds remained under pressure, with yields build...

Maha:Aurangabad civic body to inspect fire system at hospitals

Against the backdrop of theBhandara hospital fire tragedy in which ten newborns losttheir lives on January 9, the Aurangabad civic body willinspect all hospitals in the district to check theirpreparedness to meet any eventuality, an officia...

Movie theatres in Malaysia to close again as coronavirus cases rise

Movie theatres in Malaysia are set to shut down once again as the country is currently dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus. According to Variety, a nationwide state of emergency was announced early on Tuesday local time on behalf...

F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed

The start of the Formula One season has been delayed a week and will start in Bahrain after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed from March to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Australian race in Melbourne, initially set to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021