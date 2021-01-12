Left Menu
Development News Edition

First consignment of around 6.89 lakh COVID vaccines arrives in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:06 IST
First consignment of around 6.89 lakh COVID vaccines arrives in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of around6.89 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesday in a special flight from Pune, a senior official of the West Bengal health department said.

''The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from Punereached the city at around 1.40 pm. There are around 6.89 lakh doses of the vaccines,'' he told PTI.

The consignment will be transported in two insulated vans from the city airport to a state-owned store atBaghbazar, the official said.

The vaccines will be dispatched from the depot to various districts on Wednesday.

Five walk-in-coolers and four walk-in-freezers have been installed in the Baghbazar store to keep the vaccines, he said.

India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

The country had recently granted emergency use authorization to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spectrum auction: Telcos attend pre-bid conference; DoT asks cos to submit queries by Jan 15

Telecom firms like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday participated in pre-bid conference for spectrum auctions, as the telecom department asked telcos to submit written queries regarding the rules and processes by Janu...

Will ensure unorganised poultry players get insurance:Minister

Amid the poultry sector facingbird flu threat, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister SunilKedar on Tuesday said the government will soon take steps toensure that unorganised players engaged in poultry farming getinsurance cover.Talking to r...

Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused ...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021