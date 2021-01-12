Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badminton-Nehwal tests positive for COVID-19 in Thailand, says BAI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Tuesday. The Indian association added that Nehwal's husband, Parupalli Kashyap, had also withdrawn from the tournament and was currently quarantined in his hotel room. The BAI said they were in contact with the BWF and that London Olympics bronze medallist Nehwal and Prannoy would isolate in a Bangkok hospital for 10 days.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:01 IST
Badminton-Nehwal tests positive for COVID-19 in Thailand, says BAI
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Tuesday. The BAI said men's world number 28 HS Prannoy had also tested positive and pulled out.

However, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said three of the four positive tests it received following Monday's third round of testing had been re-tested and found to be negative. The other two unnamed players are from Germany and Egypt, the global governing body added. They will be re-tested along with Prannoy on Tuesday.

The Thailand Open is the first tournament of the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour. The Indian association added that Nehwal's husband, Parupalli Kashyap, had also withdrawn from the tournament and was currently quarantined in his hotel room.

The BAI said they were in contact with the BWF and that London Olympics bronze medallist Nehwal and Prannoy would isolate in a Bangkok hospital for 10 days. Nehwal said she was informed by tournament officials to go to the hospital shortly before her first-round match against Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray and that she was unaware she had tested positive.

"I did not give her a walkover. The BWF only told me to go to the hospital to get another test done. I have still not got the result of the test," Nehwal told Reuters in a WhatsApp message. The Indian team have been categorised as high risk by Thai health authorities and all players and staff are currently quarantining in their hotel rooms.

"Each individual is subject to daily testing until further notice from the Department of Disease Control, but players can continue to play upon producing a negative result," BWF added. India's world number 14 Kidambi Srikanth described tests conducted at the event as "unacceptable" after he was left bleeding from his nose.

"We take care of ourselves for the match, not to come and shed blood for THIS," he said in a tweet accompanied by an image of blood dripping down his face following a swab test. "... I gave four tests after I have arrived and I can't say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable."

The BWF did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.The limitation is not the supply ...

Ireland to lay bare scandal of baby deaths at Church-run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among newborns at church-run homes for unwed mothers will hand down its final report on Tuesday, laying bare one of the Catholic Churchs darkest chapters and leading to demands for state compensati...

Inside Israel’s social media campaign to woo the Middle East

Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israels foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world.Their mission using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Batting first, Bengal racked up a total of 161 runs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021