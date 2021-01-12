197 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in AP

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI): Close to 41,000 sample testsyielded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh as thegross went up to 8,85,234 on Tuesday.

A health department bulletin said 234 patients hadrecovered and two more succumbed to the pandemic in the statein 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total recoveries has touched 8,75,690 and deaths7,133, leaving 2,411 active cases, it said.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases49, followed by Chittoor 32 and Guntur 31.

The remaining 10 districts added less than 20 new caseseach, with seven of them seeing less than 10 each.

Krishna and Kadapa districts reported one fresh COVID-19fatality each, the bulletin said.

The overall infection positivity rate in the state skidto 7.14 per cent after a total of 1. 23 crore sample tests.

PTI DBV APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)