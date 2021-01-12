Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of about6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesdayand the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.

The flight carrying the Covishield vaccine landed at theKempegowda international airport here around 11:45 AM.

The consignment was transported from the airport to thestate vaccine store in the city in a refrigerated truck.

''6.48 lakh doses packed in 54 boxes have been received ingood condition and stored in a set temperature here,'' HealthMinister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in arelease after he inspected the vaccines.

On Wednesday, an additional 1.40 lakh doses of vaccinewill be received in Belagavi, he added.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will start on January 16,and the state government has already said that about 16 lakhfrontline workers will be administered the shots in the firstphase at 235 sites.

The minister said guidelines would soon be issued in thisregard and added that more people would be vaccinated afterfour months as manufacturing capacity would increase by then.

''Staff have been trained for safe handling andtransportation of vaccines. There is no doubt about theefficiency of officials of the health department.

Everything is being carried out as per the rules. Twolakh staff have been trained to administer the vaccine,'' hewas quoted as saying in a release.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Sudhakar saidthe state government would conduct the vaccination drive-whether it is storage, supply or administering as perguidelines- in a transparent manner.

Noting that the Drugs Controller General of India hasgiven approval to Covishield and the Centre has purchased 1.1crore doses, he claimed there was no other country that hasfixed the price of the vaccine at such low rates.

''It has been procured at Rs 210 per dose, including GSTfrom the Serum institute, Pune. The total cost is Rs 231crore,'' he said.

The central government will be vaccinating about threecrore people in the country in the first phase free of cost.

Noting that each vial contains 5 ml and it will be 0.5 mlper dose, Sudhakar said 10 people can be administered witheach vial ''Twenty eight days after taking the first dose, a seconddose should be taken. The vaccine will help in developingimmunogenicity. It is completely safe and there is no need foranyone to worry or fear,'' he said.

''If there are any side effects, it will be recorded...

details of every person who takes a vaccine will be recorded.

After getting the vaccine shot, the person will have to be inthe observation room.

If there is any side effect, there will be facilities toimmediately treat them,'' the minister said adding that thevaccine had proved to be safe during clinical trials.

