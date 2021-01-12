Nagpur reports 339 COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries; 8 more die

Nagpur district of Maharashtraon Tuesday registered 339 new coronavirus cases, taking itscount to 1,28,758, while 360 patients recovered from theinfection, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said eight morepatients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the deathtoll to 4,035.

So far, 1,20,190 patients have recovered from COVID-19and of these, 360 were discharged from hospitals during theday, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at4,533, the release said.

As many as 4,462 samples were tested in the last 24hours, taking their total count to 9,86,113, the releaseadded.

