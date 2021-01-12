Left Menu
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:54 IST
Sikkim reports seven new COVID-19 cases
Sikkim reported seven moreCOVID-19 cases, taking the state's caseload to 5,996, anofficial said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim registered six cases and South Sikkimaccounted for one, state Information, Education andCommunication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The state currently has 313 active cases, and 5,459patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

Ninety-five others have migrated out, while 129 havesuccumbed to the infection, he said East Sikkim has logged the maximum number of COVID-19cases so far at 4,549 followed by South Sikkim at 962, WestSikkim at 341 and North Sikkim at 49.

At least 190 samples have been tested since Mondayevening, taking the total number of such clinical examinationsto 71,032, Bhutia added.

