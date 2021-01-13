Left Menu
Maharashtra receives 9.63 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Maharashtra has received over 9 lakh lakhs doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:09 IST
1,39,500 doses of Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India arrives in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has received over 9 lakh lakhs doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from the Serum Institute of India (SII). "A total of 9.63 lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by the health department at Pune on Tuesday night and from there they were distributed to different cities and districts of Maharashtra," said the state health department.

The National Cold Chain Centre, Pune is the center point for Maharashtra where vaccines will be stored and then being distributed to different districts and Municipal Corporations by the health department, the department said. The first consignment of 1,39,500 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in Mumbai, earlier this morning.

The vaccine was brought to Mumbai from Pune in a special vehicle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the BMC, the vaccine is being stored at the storage facility at F/South Ward Office situated in Parel.

The two COVID-19 vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the central government is having close collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he said. (ANI)

