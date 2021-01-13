Left Menu
AIIMS panel advises to take Union minister Naik off ventilator

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:59 IST
An AIIMS team which reviewed thehealth condition of Union minister Shripad Naik, who isundergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa following anaccident, has advised to take him off the ventilator onWednesday, an official from the team said.

Taking to reporters late Tuesday night, the officialalso said they are satisfied with Naik's breathing, bloodpressure and other health parameters.

The team from the All India Institute of MedicalSciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, arrived in Goa on Tuesday eveningand visited Naik at the government-run Goa Medical College andHospital (GMCH) located in Porvorim.

They later held discussions with doctors of the GMCHover the line of treatment for the 68-year-old Union Ministerof State for Defence and AYUSH, a senior official from theGoa-based hospital said.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also presentalong with the team at the GMCH.

Talking to reporters late Tuesday night at the GMCH,one of the members from the AIIMS team said, ''We are satisfiedwith his breathing, blood pressure and other healthparameters. We have seen him and given advice to take him offthe ventilator tomorrow (Wednesday).'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited Naikat the GMCH and later said his condition is stable and he isout of danger.

Naik received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and anaide died on Monday when their car met with the accident nearAnkola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning tohome state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

Naik was admitted to the GMCH late Monday night.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar on Tuesday said whenNaik was brought to the GMCH, he was critical but later heresponded to treatment and is gaining consciousness.

Four major surgeries were performed on him, he said.

Bandekar said Naik will continue to be in the hospitalfor another 10 to 15 days after which it will take at leastthree to four months for him to recuperate completely.

