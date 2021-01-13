Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

The country also eased rules on allowing pandemic-hit businesses to apply for state financial aid in hardship cases. Governments across Europe have announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns over fears about a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much for another two to three months.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:31 IST
Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The country also eased rules on allowing pandemic-hit businesses to apply for state financial aid in hardship cases.

Governments across Europe have announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns over fears about a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much for another two to three months. Switzerland, which has so far taken a lighter touch to restricting business and public life, said it will close shops selling non-essential supplies from Monday.

It also ordered companies to require that employees work from home where possible or where it won't create a disproportionate burden. In workplaces where this was not possible, staff in offices with more than one worker would have to wear masks at all time. The government extended the closure of restaurants, cultural and sport sites by five weeks to now run until the end of February, confirming measures it proposed last week.

Private gatherings will now be limited to five people, the government added. The previous limit was 10 people. "Infection rates are stagnating at a very high level and with the new, much more infectious virus variants, there is a threat of a rapid resurgence," the government said in a statement.

The government said it was concerned about the new COVID-19 variants, including from Britain, which were 50% to 70% more infectious than earlier strains according to initial estimates. Switzerland has cancelled World Cup downhill ski races like the Lauberhorn classic planned for Saturday while continuing to allow ski resorts to remain open, including in Wengen, the Lauberhorn's host village, an approach indicative of the nation's wariness of levying harsh economic restrictions even as infections rise.

The federal department of public health reported 3,001 new cases and 58 deaths in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein on Wednesday. Some 490,000 cases have been reported and 7,851 people have died since the pandemic broke out in February 2020. The country, which has already paid out billions in loans and aid to keep its economy afloat, also relaxed rules that allow companies to receive state support due to pandemic-related disruptions, like reducing the burden of proof they need to show before getting money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

All parliaments should respect sovereign mandate of other parliaments: Om Birla

All parliaments should respect the sovereign mandate of other parliaments, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.Birlas remarks came a day after a debate at the UK Parliament on India Persecution of Minority Groups. The UK government...

NHPC to take over Rangit-IV project in Sikkim

State-owned NHPC on Wednesday inked a definitive agreement for takeover of Rangit-IV hydro power project in Sikkim.The agreement is for implementation of the approved resolution plan for takeover of 120 MW Rangit-IV hydro power project of J...

Kuwait's cabinet submits resignation in standoff with parliament

Kuwaits Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah presented the resignation of his cabinet to the countrys ruler on Wednesday, days before the premier was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.The st...

Major blaze in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

A major fire broke out at a slumin Kolkatas Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, officialssaid.At least 24 fire tenders were pressed into service asthe blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on KshirodeVidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021