COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:21 IST
Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.

This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,718 with 11 new fatalities, they said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12.

The active cases tally on Wednesday stood at 2,991, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.50 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded.

These 357 new cases came out the 70,745 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,812 RT-PCR tests and 32,933 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,31,249.

