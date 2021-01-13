Left Menu
Spain reports daily record of 38,869 COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:56 IST
Spain reported 38,869 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, as infections continue to spiral in the wake of the Christmas holidays.

That brought the cumulative total to 2,176,089, the Health Ministry said, while deaths rose by 195 from Tuesday to 52,878.

The infection rate per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days rose to 493 cases from 454 the previous day.

