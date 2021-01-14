Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow to reopen schools, but extends other COVID-19 restrictions by one week

The decision to cancel distance learning in high schools was very difficult," Sobyanin wrote in a blog post on his website. He warned that the risk of infection remained high and that the detection of one COVID-19 case would result in that pupil's whole class temporarily returning to distance learning.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:07 IST
Moscow to reopen schools, but extends other COVID-19 restrictions by one week
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Moscow has extended all restrictions against COVID-19 until Jan. 21, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with the exception of pupils returning to schools from Monday. Russia, which launched a voluntary vaccination programme with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine last month, has resisted imposing a strict lockdown as it did during the first wave of the coronavirus last year, relying on targeted measures instead.

Sobyanin said Moscow's vaccination programme was gaining momentum, with thousands of people being inoculated daily, but the numbers of those in hospitals remained high, which meant only a gradual reduction in restrictions was possible. "I'll be direct. The decision to cancel distance learning in high schools was very difficult," Sobyanin wrote in a blog post on his website.

He warned that the risk of infection remained high and that the detection of one COVID-19 case would result in that pupil's whole class temporarily returning to distance learning. Restrictions in Moscow include bars and restaurants having to close early, the wearing of medical masks in shops and on public transport, and businesses having to limit the number of staff in offices.

Russia reported 22,850 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 4,320 in Moscow, taking the total to 3,471,053 since the pandemic began. The nationwide death toll stands at 63,370.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan widens virus emergency to 7 more areas as cases surge

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said Japan will suspend fast-track...

Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 124 to Rs 5,680 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January ...

China's export growth beats expectations on resilient global demand

Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, customs data showed on Thursday, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made shipments more expensive for overseas buyers. A ...

All samples taken from Ghazipur chicken market test negative for bird flu: Official

All the 100 samples taken from Asias largest chicken market in Ghazipur have tested negative for bird flu, a senior official of the Delhi animal husbandry unit said on Thursday.The results come three days after samples taken from crows and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021