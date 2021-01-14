Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine - Vatican

Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine - VaticanReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:45 IST
Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday.
The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that began on Wednesday.
