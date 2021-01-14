Left Menu
Gujarat reports 570 new COVID-19 cases, 737 recoveries; 3 die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:28 IST
Gujarat reports 570 new COVID-19 cases, 737 recoveries; 3 die

The coronavirus tally inGujarat rose to 2,54,314 on Thursday with the addition of 570new cases, the state health department said.

With three more deaths, the total COVID-19 fatalitiesin the state increased to 4,357, it said.

The number of recovered cases went up to 2,42,901 with737 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during theday, said the department in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate rose further to95.51 per cent, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,54,314, new cases 570, deaths 4,357, active cases7,056, people tested so far figure not released.

