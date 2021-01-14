COVID-19: 10 more deaths, 214 new cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 5,473 in Punjab while 214 fresh cases took the tally to 1,69,90, a medical bulletin said.

There are 2,767 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

Mohali reported 43 new cases, Jalandhar 34 and Ludhiana 22, among the fresh cases recorded in the state. A total of 253 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,61,710, the bulletin said.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 99 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 41,77,959 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL

