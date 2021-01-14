Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Shripad Naik's health 'improving'

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was hospitalised earlier this week after an accident, is better than yesterday and his general condition is improving, said Goa Medical College & Hospital.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:51 IST
Union minister Shripad Naik's health 'improving'
Union Minister Shripad Naik. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was hospitalised earlier this week after an accident, is better than yesterday and his general condition is improving, said Goa Medical College & Hospital. "Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik is much better than yesterday and his general condition is improving. All his vital parameters are stable. His blood pressure is normal. He still continues to be on high flow nasal cannula oxygenation and is maintaining O2 saturation of 98 per cent," the hospital said.

"His urinary and blood tests done today are all within limits. Pulse rate is 84 per cent per minute. His upper limb dressings have been changed today and wounds are healing well. He was given mild side physiotherapy and was made to sit bedside. His left limb physiotherapy was done and chest spirometry has started," it said in the health bulletin. Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

KGMU begins gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains

King George Medical University KGMU has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries.The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknows CDRI and NBRI. The chief of KGMUs ...

2020, one of three warmest years on record: World Meteorological Organization

The confirmation by the World Meteorological Organization WMO that 2020 was one of the warmest years on record is yet another stark reminder of the relentless pace of climate change, which is destroying lives and livelihoods across our pl...

Record daily German COVID-19 deaths spark Merkel 'mega-lockdown' plan -Bild

Germany recorded a new record number of deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting calls for an even tighter lockdown after the country emerged relatively unscathed in 2020.Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted a mega-lockdown, mass-selli...

BJP, TMC in war of words over number of legislators seeking to change sides

A fresh war of words eruptedbetween the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Thursday overtheir claims on the number of elected representatives whoare eager to switch sides in the run-up to the assembly pollsin West Bengal.BJP national general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021