Union minister Shripad Naik's health 'improving'

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was hospitalised earlier this week after an accident, is better than yesterday and his general condition is improving, said Goa Medical College & Hospital. "Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik is much better than yesterday and his general condition is improving. All his vital parameters are stable. His blood pressure is normal. He still continues to be on high flow nasal cannula oxygenation and is maintaining O2 saturation of 98 per cent," the hospital said.

"His urinary and blood tests done today are all within limits. Pulse rate is 84 per cent per minute. His upper limb dressings have been changed today and wounds are healing well. He was given mild side physiotherapy and was made to sit bedside. His left limb physiotherapy was done and chest spirometry has started," it said in the health bulletin. Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. (ANI)

