Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: COVID vaccine rollout slow and uncertain in Europe -sources Many European Union nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and complain in internal meetings of uncertainty over future deliveries, EU officials told Reuters, as distribution proceeds unevenly among EU states.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:45 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: COVID vaccine rollout slow and uncertain in Europe -sources

Many European Union nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and complain in internal meetings of uncertainty over future deliveries, EU officials told Reuters, as distribution proceeds unevenly among EU states. Trust in vaccines put at risk by European regulator hack

Europe's medicines regulator said some of the emails leaked on the internet from the cyber attack it disclosed last month had been manipulated by the perpetrators in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines. (https://bit.ly/3idxkS1) Biden to unveil vaccine distribution plan

President-elect Joe Biden will on Friday outline his plan to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 as he prepares to take office amid soaring infection rates and an early rollout by the Trump administration he called "a dismal failure". Some U.S. nursing home residents face vaccine delays

A former Arkansas health official is sounding alarms about the pace of coronavirus vaccines being administered to residents of long-term care facilities under a U.S. plan that puts major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens in charge of many of the shots. Global polls shows higher mistrust of Russia, China shots

People across the world are generally likely to say yes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but would be more distrustful of shots made in China or Russia than those developed in Germany or the United States, an international poll showed on Friday. China rolls out vaccine to developing nations

China is stealing a march on Western drugmakers in the COVID-19 vaccine race in developing nations, with Indonesia and Turkey rolling out huge campaigns with a Chinese shot this week, Brazil to follow soon, and even EU member Hungary signing up. COVID infections in Germany pass 2 million mark

Germany surpassed 2 million coronavirus infections and the death toll from the pandemic reached almost 45,000, experts said on Friday, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded "very fast action" to curb the deadly virus. Europe's biggest economy and most populous country managed the pandemic better than neighbours last spring. But it has seen a sharp rise in cases and deaths recently and daily per capita mortality has often exceeded the U.S. rate since mid-December.

Japan caught off-guard by scant testing; closes borders Japan missed opportunities to coordinate coronavirus testing and secure hospital beds in the months before the latest wave of infections, health officials, doctors and experts say, missteps that hampered its response as winter set in.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

Wells Fargo Co reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.The San Francisco-based bank reported...

Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Citigroup Inc reported a 7 decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but easily beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.The New York-based bank ea...

Poland targets big tech with anti-censorship law

Social media companies that remove posts they deem offensive could face fines, Polands justice minister said on Friday, as a government that allied itself with U.S. President Donald Trump enacts a move it says will guarantee free speech.The...

FOREX-Dollar index on track for biggest weekly gain since November

Currency markets turned risk-averse on Friday, with the dollar on track for its biggest weekly gain since November 2020 and analysts predicting further short-term strength as rising coronavirus infections limit risk appetite. The dollar ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021