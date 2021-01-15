Left Menu
Development News Edition

Integrated medicine approach shortens COVID-19 patients' stay in hospital: study

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:05 IST
Integrated medicine approach shortens COVID-19 patients' stay in hospital: study

An integrated medicine approachin treating Coronavirus patients not only shortened their stayin hospital but also helped the infected recover faster,revealed a study by Siddha doctors initiated when the pandemicwas at the peak in Tamil Nadu.

The overall median length of stay was 12 days forthose who were administered zinc, vitamin c tablets, asadvised by the state government and Kabasura Kudineer, aSiddha polyherbal formulation, which was advised by the unionAyush ministry, claims a survival analysis study.

The study was to assess the length of stay of novelcoronavirus (COVID-19) patients under Integrated Medicine -Zinc, Vitamin C and Kabasura Kudineer, carried out by the teamof government Siddha doctors at the Government Medical Collegeand ESI Hospital Coimbatore.

According to Dr Sathya Rajeswaran, Directorin-charge, Siddha Central Research Institute, Chennai, thedata was collected from confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted inGMC & ESI Hospital Coimbatore.

''In our study, no death was reported,'' he said.

The study was carried out on patients admitted fromApril 26, 2020.

Their discharges were taken for analysis upto May 5,2020.

The outcome of the study was published in theEuropean Journal of Molecular & Clinical Medicine, recently.

Out of 251 COVID positive cases, included in thestudy, 151 had close contact with positive cases, 94 hadtravel history through containment zones like Delhi, and oneperson had a travel history to Kashmir and only the remaining5 were free from travel history.

The duration of hospital stay varied from 1-36 days.

Nearly 5.2 percent of the patients were above 60years, 75.3 percent were aged 20-60 years, and the remaining19.5 percent were 0-20 group.

All the 251 positive cases were admitted to thehospital and of them 141 were male, 83 were female, 12 boys,and 15 were girls, a senior Siddha doctor at the CentralCouncil for Research in Siddha, Chennai, told PTI.

Fever and cough were the main symptoms of thepatients while some displayed respiratory distress and otherswere asymptomatic.

All positive cases who turned negative and weredischarged from hospital were considered for study, Dr SathyaRajeswaran added.PTI JSP BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.The stru...

Bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver, passengers hurt

An articulated bus dramatically plunged off an overpass in New York City, leaving the front half hanging from the highway ramp it was navigating, its fall broken only by the road below.The driver was seriously injured in the crash just afte...

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...

Man involved in robbery held after gunfight in UP's Greater Noida

A man, who was allegedly involved in robbing cash from two petrol pump employees last week in Greater Noida, was held on Friday after a gunfight with the police, officials said. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021